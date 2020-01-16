William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Short Interest Update

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the December 15th total of 5,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 677,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days. Approximately 19.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 39.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 68.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WLH opened at $22.13 on Thursday. William Lyon Homes has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $816.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that William Lyon Homes will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WLH shares. JMP Securities cut shares of William Lyon Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. William Lyon Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

