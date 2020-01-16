Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

In other news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton sold 5,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $250,179.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,317.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 453.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 140.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $56.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.45.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.52 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

