Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) PT Raised to $92.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the construction company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 63.47% from the company’s previous close.

WGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.43.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $56.28 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $26.69 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.52 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton sold 5,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $250,179.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,317.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,390,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,682,000 after purchasing an additional 51,627 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,857,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,801,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after buying an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

