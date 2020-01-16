Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Boosts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,504 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.2% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 32,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,744,000. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 19,950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 321,725 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,475,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.36.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $311.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.26. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.05 and a 52-week high of $317.57. The firm has a market cap of $1,370.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

