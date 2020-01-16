Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $14.96 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,860 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.8% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 48.9% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $163.18 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $102.17 and a one year high of $163.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,244.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $168.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.97.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

