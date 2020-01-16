Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Given News Sentiment Rating of -1.60

News headlines about Wipro (NYSE:WIT) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Wipro earned a daily sentiment score of -1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Wipro has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $4.63.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 16.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

