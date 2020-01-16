WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 224.40 ($2.95).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRW. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.37) target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.22) target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

LON:MRW opened at GBX 187.95 ($2.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 197.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 197.43. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of GBX 176.90 ($2.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 246.45 ($3.24).

About WM Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

