Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $736.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.21 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WWD. Barrington Research downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.80.

Shares of WWD opened at $123.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12 month low of $75.57 and a 12 month high of $129.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.43 and its 200-day moving average is $112.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the third quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after buying an additional 22,025 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 58,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $407,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,743,103.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at $25,581,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,480 shares of company stock worth $9,312,577 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

