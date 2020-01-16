Workspace Group (LON:WKP) PT Raised to GBX 1,220 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,160 ($15.26) to GBX 1,220 ($16.05) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.90% from the company’s current price.

WKP has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Workspace Group to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,143.89 ($15.05).

Shares of LON:WKP opened at GBX 1,152 ($15.15) on Thursday. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,239 ($16.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 15.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,159.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 988.57.

About Workspace Group

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

