Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WKP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,025 ($13.48) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Workspace Group to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,143.89 ($15.05).

Shares of Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 1,149 ($15.11) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,239 ($16.30). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,159.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 988.57.

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

