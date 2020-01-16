WPP (LON:WPP) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

WPP (LON:WPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on WPP. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 985 ($12.96) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,260 ($16.57) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,118.67 ($14.72).

Get WPP alerts:

WPP stock opened at GBX 1,031.50 ($13.57) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,033.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 985.59. WPP has a one year low of GBX 791 ($10.41) and a one year high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In related news, insider Mark Read sold 4,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 984 ($12.94), for a total value of £47,605.92 ($62,622.89).

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.