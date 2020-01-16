WPP’s (WPP) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

WPP (LON:WPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 1,175 ($15.46) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,125 ($14.80). UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 985 ($12.96) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($14.34) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,118.67 ($14.72).

Get WPP alerts:

LON:WPP opened at GBX 1,031 ($13.56) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion and a PE ratio of 18.51. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 791 ($10.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,033.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 985.59.

In related news, insider Mark Read sold 4,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 984 ($12.94), for a total value of £47,605.92 ($62,622.89).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.