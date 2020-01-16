Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Shares Acquired by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $26,401,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after buying an additional 18,025 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 13.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 59.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 56,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 20,875 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 82.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,913,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,987,000 after buying an additional 866,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

In related news, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $178,103.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $60.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.25 and its 200-day moving average is $55.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $48.09 and a 12-month high of $63.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.90 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

