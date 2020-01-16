X-CASH (XCASH) Trading 35.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $6,970.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, X-CASH has traded 35.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00059356 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000085 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 50,635,431,911 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.