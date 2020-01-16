Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $10,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 404.0% during the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.73.

XEL opened at $64.47 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $49.44 and a 52 week high of $66.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.43.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

