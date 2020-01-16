Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 249,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,210,000 after purchasing an additional 118,457 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XEL opened at $64.47 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.44 and a fifty-two week high of $66.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.43.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.73.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

