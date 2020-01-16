Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,745 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Xilinx worth $16,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Xilinx by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in Xilinx by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Cascend Securities raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.90.

In related news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $98.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.63 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 35.84%. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

