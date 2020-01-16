Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,533,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,192,000 after buying an additional 126,027 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 6.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,450,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,343,000 after acquiring an additional 282,822 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,052,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,966,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,505,000 after purchasing an additional 211,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 787,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,669,000 after purchasing an additional 104,200 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XYL opened at $82.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.52. Xylem Inc has a 12-month low of $67.71 and a 12-month high of $85.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Xylem had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Xylem and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,158.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $92,089.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,080 shares of company stock worth $1,016,717. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

