Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Earning Extremely Critical News Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) has been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Yamaha Motor earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

YAMHF opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.45. Yamaha Motor has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.72.

Get Yamaha Motor alerts:

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Yamaha Motor will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YAMHF. ValuEngine raised shares of Yamaha Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamaha Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells motorcycles, marine products, power products, and industrial machinery and robots, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. It offers commuter vehicles; recreational vehicles comprising all-terrain vehicles, off-highway vehicles, and snowmobiles; and cruising, fishing, and wakeboard towing boats.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.