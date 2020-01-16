YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) Short Interest Update

YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,570,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 7,180,000 shares. Currently, 23.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YRCW shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. YRC Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

NASDAQ YRCW opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $100.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 4.50. YRC Worldwide has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $8.67.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YRC Worldwide will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in YRC Worldwide by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in YRC Worldwide by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in YRC Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in YRC Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

