Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $378.01 Million

Analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) will announce $378.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kronos Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $364.02 million and the highest is $392.00 million. Kronos Worldwide reported sales of $349.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kronos Worldwide.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KRO shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.05. Kronos Worldwide has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

