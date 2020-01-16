Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.63 Million

Analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will report sales of $128.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.60 million and the highest is $130.50 million. Lannett posted sales of $193.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year sales of $537.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $535.07 million to $539.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $588.78 million, with estimates ranging from $572.50 million to $615.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lannett.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Lannett had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Lannett’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Lannett from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Lannett by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Lannett during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Lannett in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Lannett in the second quarter worth $151,000.

LCI opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $364.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.12. Lannett has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $15.52.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lannett (LCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.