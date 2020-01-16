Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.14 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to announce $12.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.03 billion and the highest is $12.24 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. reported sales of $11.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year sales of $47.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.78 billion to $47.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $49.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.04 billion to $50.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

Shares of MRK opened at $91.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.55. The firm has a market cap of $227.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.22%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,517.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,307,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,169,000 after buying an additional 23,940,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,061,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,729,000 after buying an additional 158,002 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,661,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,809,000 after buying an additional 1,972,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,408,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,404,000 after buying an additional 171,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

