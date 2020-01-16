Zacks: Analysts Expect Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.55 Million

Equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) will report $9.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $12.80 million. Intellia Therapeutics reported sales of $7.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $42.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.17 million to $45.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $43.89 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $81.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,254,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 154,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTLA opened at $14.83 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

