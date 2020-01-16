Zacks: Analysts Expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will announce sales of $165.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.28 million. StarTek reported sales of $158.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year sales of $652.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $652.06 million to $652.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $675.92 million, with estimates ranging from $671.50 million to $680.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $164.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.76 million.

A number of analysts have commented on SRT shares. B. Riley started coverage on StarTek in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of SRT stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. StarTek has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in StarTek by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 782,472 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in StarTek by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 728,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 85,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in StarTek by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 90,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in StarTek by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 47,176 shares during the period. 12.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

