Zacks: Analysts Set $6.63 Price Target for Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $6.63 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.06) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Biomerica an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

BMRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Biomerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. B. Riley set a $6.30 price target on Biomerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of Biomerica stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.37. Biomerica has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 47.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biomerica will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biomerica stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.18% of Biomerica as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

