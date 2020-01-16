Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $293.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) will post $293.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $294.70 million and the lowest is $291.70 million. Cantel Medical reported sales of $224.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cantel Medical.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $257.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.70 million. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.38%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:CMD opened at $60.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Cantel Medical has a 1-year low of $60.22 and a 1-year high of $93.87.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a boost from Cantel Medical’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Cantel Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.44%.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

