Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) to Post $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) to post $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. FB Financial posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $96.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.41 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 11.95%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FBK shares. ValuEngine cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James cut FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.10.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.96. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.69.

In other news, Director James L. Exum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $38,600.00. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,716,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,010,000 after purchasing an additional 36,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,556,000 after buying an additional 27,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 814,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,823,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in FB Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in FB Financial by 3,218.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after buying an additional 223,317 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

