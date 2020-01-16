Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.77 Million

Brokerages predict that Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will report $216.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Opko Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $220.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.50 million. Opko Health posted sales of $221.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opko Health will report full year sales of $894.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $892.09 million to $897.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $878.63 million, with estimates ranging from $826.50 million to $917.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Opko Health.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Opko Health had a negative net margin of 30.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Opko Health’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Opko Health in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jane Ph D. Hsiao acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,475,147 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,720.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,603,426.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,265,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,380,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Opko Health during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the third quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $998.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. Opko Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

