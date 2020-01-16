Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will post sales of $64.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.30 million and the lowest is $64.00 million. PROS posted sales of $52.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full year sales of $248.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $248.16 million to $248.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $292.04 million, with estimates ranging from $290.08 million to $294.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PROS.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.32 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. PROS’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on PROS to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $67.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -62.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. PROS has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $75.39.

In other PROS news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 23,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $1,194,378.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,072 shares in the company, valued at $35,285,784.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $121,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,095 shares of company stock worth $2,585,979. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in PROS during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of PROS by 8.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS in the third quarter worth about $147,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of PROS by 462.5% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.