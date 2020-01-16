Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $109.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) to post $109.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quotient Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.26 million. Quotient Technology reported sales of $107.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will report full-year sales of $427.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $426.88 million to $427.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $487.40 million, with estimates ranging from $484.74 million to $490.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quotient Technology.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $114.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QUOT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Quotient Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. First Analysis upgraded Quotient Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Dougherty & Co raised Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.23.

Shares of QUOT stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Quotient Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $878.32 million, a P/E ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 0.08.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,619 shares in the company, valued at $174,499.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Young sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,999.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,931 shares of company stock worth $301,771 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the second quarter worth $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth $95,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the second quarter worth $123,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the second quarter worth $174,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quotient Technology (QUOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.