Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) to announce $17.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.42 million and the highest is $22.60 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $26.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $64.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $70.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $111.07 million, with estimates ranging from $55.10 million to $240.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.12% and a negative return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $21.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SGMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,432,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,309,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,490,000 after purchasing an additional 596,573 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,373,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,793,000 after purchasing an additional 51,137 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 799,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 100,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $8,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.81. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $13.91.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

