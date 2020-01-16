Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $79.20 Million

Brokerages expect Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) to announce $79.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.08 million to $84.09 million. Canopy Growth posted sales of $62.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year sales of $303.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290.31 million to $319.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $536.27 million, with estimates ranging from $379.01 million to $667.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canopy Growth.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $58.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 542.66%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Canopy Growth from $18.90 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 77,571 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 15.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,161 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 42.8% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 41.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,546 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGC opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 3.59. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 8.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average is $25.07.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.