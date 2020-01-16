Zacks: Brokerages Expect NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) to post $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NiSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.52 billion. NiSource reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NiSource will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NiSource.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). NiSource had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $931.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on NI. Barclays upgraded shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of NiSource and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. NiSource has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 568,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,023,000 after buying an additional 22,762 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.7% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 53,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth about $4,400,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 77.7% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 26,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

