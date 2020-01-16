Zetacoin (ZET) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. Over the last week, Zetacoin has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinEgg. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $203,539.00 and $9,937.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,687.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.25 or 0.03673568 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00611591 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00014532 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000518 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,917,940 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinEgg and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

