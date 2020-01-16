Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,225 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $25,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $2,283,135.42. Also, VP Olga Hoff sold 2,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $100,772.70. Insiders have sold a total of 72,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,946 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZION. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $50.37 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.33.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.