ZIX (ZIXI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ZIX (NASDAQ: ZIXI):

1/15/2020 – ZIX was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/10/2020 – ZIX was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/2/2020 – ZIX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zix Corporation is the leading provider of hosted email encryption and e-prescribing services. ZixCorp’s hosted Email Encryption Service provides an easy and cost-effective way to ensure customer privacy and regulatory compliance for corporate email. Its PocketScript e-prescribing service reduces costs and improves patient care by automating the prescription process between payors, doctors, and pharmacies. “

12/31/2019 – ZIX was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/24/2019 – ZIX was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/12/2019 – ZIX was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/26/2019 – ZIX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. Zix Co. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.82 million, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. ZIX had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 41.08%. The company had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. ZIX’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zix Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other ZIX news, VP Dave Robertson sold 50,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $376,635.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 288,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIXI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 10.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,043 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 381.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 312,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 247,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 16.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,417,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 631,733 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

