Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.43.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZUMZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $155,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,305.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 4,095 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $139,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,231 shares of company stock worth $5,603,473 over the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 520,932 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,501,000 after purchasing an additional 160,682 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,810 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 26,528 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,547 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40,427 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,203,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $33.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $892.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. Zumiez has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $35.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $264.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.86 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Zumiez will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

