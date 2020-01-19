$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alamos Gold’s earnings. Alamos Gold posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alamos Gold.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $172.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGI. ValuEngine lowered Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 10.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 17,757 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 101.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 19,166 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 74.7% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 875,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 374,344 shares during the last quarter. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AGI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,578,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,327. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.21 and a beta of 0.25. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $7.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

