-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) will report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.20). Affimed posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 235.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 29.52% and a negative net margin of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Affimed by 13.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 127,776 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Affimed during the third quarter valued at about $1,051,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Affimed by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Affimed during the second quarter valued at about $8,399,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Affimed during the second quarter valued at about $360,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Affimed stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. 2,437,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.67 million, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Affimed has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

