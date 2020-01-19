$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Stellus Capital Investment reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 45.89%. The business had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.61 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Stellus Capital Investment stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.35. 61,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.92. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $272.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1133 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 81.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,507 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 462.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 26.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 18,534 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 480,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

