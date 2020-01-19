$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) will announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Ready Capital posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 8.19%.

RC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Compass Point cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 13,470 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 72,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 28,930 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

RC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 359,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,158. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $829.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $16.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

