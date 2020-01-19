$0.61 EPS Expected for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) to post $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mplx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Mplx reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mplx will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on MPLX shares. TheStreet downgraded Mplx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Mplx in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price objective on Mplx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Shares of Mplx stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $26.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,607,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.07. Mplx has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 73.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 31.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

