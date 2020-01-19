0Chain Price Tops $0.0243 on Major Exchanges (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy. 0Chain has a total market cap of $976,067.00 and approximately $1,922.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000214 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain.

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

