0xcert Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $357,619.00 and approximately $74,590.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $495.37 or 0.05707353 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026109 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00034195 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00127275 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001296 BTC.

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,066,325 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org.

0xcert can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

