1irstcoin (FST) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $111,759.00

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One 1irstcoin token can currently be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00016884 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $58.31 million and $111,759.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00023078 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000089 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00001077 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,866,930 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

