-$2.63 EPS Expected for Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) will report ($2.63) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.86). Wayfair posted earnings of ($1.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 134.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year earnings of ($7.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.11) to ($7.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($8.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.90) to ($6.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Wayfair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on Wayfair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Wayfair from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.52.

NYSE:W traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.79. 1,580,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.52. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $78.61 and a fifty-two week high of $173.72.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $41,673.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,224 shares in the company, valued at $12,460,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 4,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $366,372.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,487.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,286 shares of company stock worth $2,017,208 in the last quarter. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

