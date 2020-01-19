$3.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will announce earnings per share of $3.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.41. General Dynamics reported earnings per share of $3.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $11.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.86 to $12.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $13.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover General Dynamics.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.16.

NYSE:GD traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.89. 1,820,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,629. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $160.21 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.9% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 4,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,085,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 227.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 335,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,916,000 after acquiring an additional 233,137 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Dynamics (GD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.