ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ (ACAD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 10.89. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $53.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.33.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 82.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.15%. The business had revenue of $94.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $7,851,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,005,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $100,245.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,958.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,160 shares of company stock worth $15,583,232 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $107,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 950.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,015,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 731,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,544,000 after purchasing an additional 151,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 131,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,905 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

