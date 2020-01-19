AceD (ACED) Trading 32.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last week, AceD has traded up 32.1% against the dollar. AceD has a market capitalization of $26,870.00 and $3.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006393 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003976 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 10,210,873 coins and its circulating supply is 10,172,273 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com.

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

